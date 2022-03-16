News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Narayan Rane, son get pre-arrest bail in Disha Salian case

Narayan Rane, son get pre-arrest bail in Disha Salian case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane in a case of allegedly making defamatory and misleading statements about Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

IMAGE: Narayan Rane with his son Nitesh Rane. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) S U Baghele allowed their pre-arrest bail plea.

Salian, 28, allegedly ended her life by jumping off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020. Six days later, Rajput was found hanging in his flat in Bandra area in Mumbai.

A case was registered against Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane at Malvani police station in Mumbai.

 

Salian's mother had filed a complaint, alleging that Narayan Rane made slanderous and misleading claims about Disha's death at a press conference on February 19, 2022, in the presence of his son.

Fearing arrest, the father-son duo had sought anticipatory bail from the court.

Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said before the court on Tuesday that Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane have become a 'punching bag' for the Maharashtra government.

Apart from a single statement, there is no other evidence, and several bogus cases have been registered against them elsewhere, he had submitted.

Referring to Ranes' visit to the police station earlier this month, Maneshinde said they were at the station from 1.45 pm to 10 pm.

"For such a complaint, a statement can be recorded in five minutes. It does not require eight to ten hours," the lawyer said.

Maneshinde also said that Narayan Rane had only stated that the probe into Salian's death had not been carried out properly, and he was seeking justice for her. This was not a case where custodial interrogation was necessary.

Special public prosecutor Ashoke Gharat had argued that police were 'going by fact and law' and not 'by political rivalry'.

There was a through probe into Salian's death and her family was satisfied with it, the prosecutor said.

"Narayan Rane is an honourable Union cabinet minister, Nitesh is an honourable MLA. They are not ordinary people. They are expected to talk with responsibility," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
With Rane in Maharashtra mix, Sena SHUTS door on BJP
With Rane in Maharashtra mix, Sena SHUTS door on BJP
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
Uddhav-Rane share stage, take swipes at each other
Uddhav-Rane share stage, take swipes at each other
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records
The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records
Test Rankings: Bumrah roars into top 5, Kohli slips
Test Rankings: Bumrah roars into top 5, Kohli slips
Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar
Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Disha Salian's parents seek action against politicians

Disha Salian's parents seek action against politicians

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane withdraws bail plea, surrenders

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane withdraws bail plea, surrenders

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances