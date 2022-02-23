News
Disha Salian's parents demand action against politicians

Disha Salian's parents demand action against politicians

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 23, 2022 16:11 IST
The parents of deceased Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, met the chief of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women in Mumbai on Wednesday and demanded action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitish and others who were spreading false news about their daughter's death.

IMAGE: Actor Varun Sharma with Disha Salian. Photograph: Kind courtesy @fukravarun/Instagram

Disha's parents Vasanti and Satish Salian met MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar at the commission's office in suburban Bandra, and expressed their distress over the ongoing defamatory news about their late daughter, an official said.

The Salians have stated that they will not be able to survive in the society with respect if such false news was spread on news channels, and hence, they demanded action against concern people, he said.

 

Following the meet, the commission has taken their demand seriously and assured them of justice, the official added.

Days earlier, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Disha's death.

However, despite the emotional appeal made by Disha's family members to politicians to refrain from maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind Disha's death will be exposed after March 7.

Earlier this week, the MSCW had issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with Disha's alleged suicide and directed them to file a reply in the next two days, after Rane claimed that she was raped and murdered.

Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
