News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Naik Rathore, hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala, passes away

Naik Rathore, hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala, passes away

Source: PTI
December 19, 2022 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhairon Singh Rathore, a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war whose bravery at Rajasthan's Longewala post was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in the Bollywood movie Border, died in Jodhpur on Monday.

He was 81.

"The braveheart took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur, today," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a tweet.

 

Rathore's son Sawai Singh told PTI on Saturday that his father was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on December 14, two days before the 51st anniversary of the war, after his health deteriorated and his limbs got affected in what seemed like a paralysis.

"Doctors told us that my father has possibly suffered a brain stroke. He has been in and out of ICU over the last few days," Singh said. The Singh family lived in Solankiatala village, about 120 km from Jodhpur.

Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert, commanding a small BSF unit that was accompanied by a company of the Army's 23 Punjab regiment. It was the bravery of these men that decimated an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment at this location on December 5, 1971.

He received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his gallant action. Posted with the 14th BSF battalion during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired from service in 1987.

According to BSF records about the 1971 war at Longewala post, "When one of the 23 Punjab boys was killed, Lance Naik Bhairon Singh took his light machine gun and inflicted heavy casualties on the advancing enemy."

"It was only their courage and determination to do or die that won the day and Lance Naik Bhairon Singh became a great inspiration to his other comrades on the post," the official records state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Largest Khadi flag unfurled along Indo-Pak border
PIX: Largest Khadi flag unfurled along Indo-Pak border
Flashback: The 1971 war, 35 Years On
Three Indian blunders in the 1971 war
Three Indian blunders in the 1971 war
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
Avatar Earns Huge Rs 128 Crore
Avatar Earns Huge Rs 128 Crore
64 'high risk' files 'disappear' from French embassy
64 'high risk' files 'disappear' from French embassy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath

Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath

Battle of Longewala hero Brig Chandpuri passes away

Battle of Longewala hero Brig Chandpuri passes away

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances