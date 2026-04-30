Radioactive Threat: Nagpur On High Alert After Letter

Nagpur is under high-security alert after an anonymous letter claimed radioactive material had been planted at key locations, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagpur is on high alert following an anonymous letter threatening radioactive material placement.

Key locations, including the RSS headquarters and a BJP office, were mentioned in the threat letter.

Police, NDRF, and atomic energy experts conducted extensive searches but found no radioactive traces.

The letter claimed responsibility for a recent detonator recovery and warned of a city-wide radiation threat.

Authorities are investigating the letter's origin and have tightened security, especially around the RSS headquarters.

A high-security alert has been sounded across Nagpur after an anonymous letter claimed that radioactive material had been planted at key locations, including the RSS headquarters and a BJP office, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the letter was received at the office of Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal on April 27.

Extensive Searches Conducted

The police have formed multiple teams and roped in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and energy experts. They carried out extensive searches at the places mentioned in the letter, but have not found any traces of radioactive material so far.

The police suspect that the letter could be a hoax, and a probe was underway.

Written in English and purportedly sent by an organisation calling itself 'DSS', the letter contained objectionable remarks and warned that Caesium-137, a highly radioactive substance, had been planted at several places in the city, police sources said.

Specific Locations Targeted

The letter specifically mentioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, Smriti Mandir (a memorial dedicated to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar and the organisation's second chief M S Golwalkar), a BJP office in Ganeshpeth.

It also said the radioactive material has been planted under the seats of Metro trains on the Orange and Aqua lines, and 'Aapli Bus' services operating near these areas.

The letter also claimed that the material was sourced from a cancer hospital, and warned of a city-wide radiation threat.

Authorities Respond to Threat

A senior police official said, "After receiving the letter, we immediately activated all emergency protocols. Multiple teams have been deployed, and all sensitive locations mentioned have been thoroughly checked."

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the NDRF and atomic energy experts carried out extensive searches at the identified locations, he said.

"So far, no traces of radioactive material have been detected. Prima facie, it appears to be a hoax, but we are investigating it with utmost seriousness," an ATS official said.

The letter also referred to a recent recovery of detonators and gelatin sticks near Dosar Bhavan Metro Station, claiming responsibility and calling it as a "warning".

Following the threat, a case has been registered at the Sadar police station based on a complaint filed by the ATS. Security has been significantly tightened, especially around the RSS headquarters, which is already under round-the-clock protection by CISF and Nagpur Police personnel.

"We are not taking any chances. Surveillance has been increased, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the letter and identify those behind the so-called 'DSS' group," another ATS official said.