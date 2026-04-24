Nagpur Man Booked Over Objectionable Video Against Nitin Gadkari

A Nagpur resident is facing legal action after allegedly circulating an objectionable video on social media targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, sparking a police investigation into the matter.

Key Points A Nagpur man has been booked for allegedly circulating an objectionable video targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The case was filed based on a complaint by an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

The video allegedly contained objectionable remarks about Gadkari, the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

Police are verifying the video and the social media account from which it was circulated as part of their investigation.

Police have registered a case against a Nagpur-based man for allegedly circulating an objectionable video on social media targeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Ayush Rameshchandra Agarwal, a resident of Manewada.

Complaint Filed Over Objectionable Content

The case was filed following a complaint by Sumitkumar Rakeshkumar Chauhan, who claims to be an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Police said Chauhan had come to Nagpur on April 18. While he was near the Yashwant Stadium, he came across a video posted on Facebook by a user named 'SK Chavan'.

The video allegedly contained objectionable remarks about Gadkari, the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Chauhan later approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, based on which the Dhantoli police registered an offence against Agarwal under relevant sections of law related to promoting offensive content on social media.

An official from the Dhantoli Police Station said, "We are verifying the video and the account from which it was circulated. Further investigation was underway."