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Man Faces Charges for 'False' Social Media Claims Against Minister Bawankule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 18:06 IST

A man in Nagpur faces legal action for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media targeting Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, sparking a police investigation into the false claims.

Key Points

  • A man has been booked in Nagpur for allegedly posting defamatory content against Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his family on social media.
  • The accused allegedly claimed the minister and his family owned a large amount of land and used objectionable language in a video posted on Facebook.
  • The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the minister's social media coordinator, who alleged the content was false and defamatory.
  • Police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the matter.

Police in Nagpur have registered a case against a man for allegedly posting "false" and "objectionable" content against Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his family members on social media, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Rameshwar Shivaji Darekar (39), is a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said.

 

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nikhil Ingle, the social media coordinator of Bawankule, an official said.

Darekar runs a Facebook page, where he uploaded a video on April 3, claiming that Bawankule and his family own around 1,147 acres of land in three villages in Kamptee tehsil of Nagpur. The video also contained objectionable language against the minister and his family, the complaint said.

Ingle approached the Koradi police and filed a complaint, stating that the content was false and defamatory. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Darekar under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, the police officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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