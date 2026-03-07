HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohima Man Receives Life Sentence for Fatal Shooting of Brother

Kohima Man Receives Life Sentence for Fatal Shooting of Brother

March 07, 2026
March 07, 2026 11:02 IST

A Kohima man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his brother, highlighting the severity of the crime and the court's firm stance on violence.

Key Points

  • A Kohima court sentenced Lezo Seletsu to life imprisonment for the murder of his brother in August 2023.
  • The accused shot his brother with a firearm, resulting in fatal injuries.
  • The court found the accused guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
  • The firearm used in the crime was recovered during the investigation after the accused was arrested.
  • The court cited the gravity of the offence and lack of mitigating circumstances in its sentencing decision.

A Kohima court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his brother.

According to the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, Mezivolu T Therieh, on Friday found Lezo Seletsu (49) guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing his 33-year-old brother on August 20, 2023.

 

As per the prosecution, the accused fired at the deceased with a firearm, causing fatal injuries. After committing the crime, the accused absconded and went into hiding, but was later arrested. During the investigation, the firearm used in the offence was recovered at the instance of the accused.

Court's Observations and Sentencing

The court observed that although there had been an altercation, evidence showed the deceased had disengaged and was walking away when the accused went inside his house, brought out a firearm and shot him from behind.

Considering the gravity of the offence and absence of substantial mitigating circumstances, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Source: PTI
