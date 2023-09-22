Speaker lets off BJP's Bidhuri with a warning, Cong seeks suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took 'serious note' of certain objectionable remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of 'strict action' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the 'success of Chandrayaan-3' in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

The officials said the speaker has warned the BJP leader of strict action if such behaviour is repeated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday took strong objections to Bidhuri's remarks in the Lok Sabha and demanded his suspension.

Terming the remarks as an insult to all MPs, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the apology offered by Singh was a mere eyewash and not sufficient.

Strict action should be taken against him, he demanded.