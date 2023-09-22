News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP issues showcause notice to Bidhuri for remarks against BSP MP

BJP issues showcause notice to Bidhuri for remarks against BSP MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 22, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a showcause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission's success.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, February 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words.

 

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian Values Are Undergoing A Change
Indian Values Are Undergoing A Change
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
Why talk only about Manipur, asks BJP; Oppn hits back
Why talk only about Manipur, asks BJP; Oppn hits back
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted India map
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted India map
For SC's eyes only: Manipur arms recovery status
For SC's eyes only: Manipur arms recovery status
India protests after China bars 3 Arunachal athletes
India protests after China bars 3 Arunachal athletes
Markets end in red for 4th day; Sensex sheds 221 pts
Markets end in red for 4th day; Sensex sheds 221 pts
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bidhuri let off with a warning, Cong seeks suspension

Bidhuri let off with a warning, Cong seeks suspension

From Tharoor's new book: How Modi mocks Parliament

From Tharoor's new book: How Modi mocks Parliament

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances