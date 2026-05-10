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Kolkata Police Review Security Ahead Of Bengal CM's Meeting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 10, 2026 17:34 IST

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Kolkata Police have heightened security measures at Nabanna ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting to ensure law and order.

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand inspected Nabanna ahead of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting.
  • The security preparedness at Nabanna and surrounding areas was reviewed to ensure a secure environment.
  • Senior police officers from various wings have been directed to attend the meeting.
  • The meeting will focus on the overall law and order situation in West Bengal.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Sunday inspected the state secretariat, Nabanna, and adjoining areas ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's first administrative meeting scheduled for May 11, officials said.

Security Measures at Nabanna

Senior officers of Kolkata Police accompanied the commissioner during the inspection.

 

"Security preparedness at Nabanna and surrounding areas was reviewed in view of the administrative meeting to be chaired by CM Adhikari on Monday," a police officer said.

Meeting Details and Focus

"All SPs, commissioners of police, senior railway police officers and top-ranking officials of various police wings have been asked to attend the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Howrah at 5 pm on Monday," an official said.

Senior officers from the CID, STF, Intelligence Branch, traffic wing, telecom, training, coastal security and armed police, among others, have also been directed to attend the meeting.

Officials said the meeting is expected to focus on the overall law and order situation in the state, coordination among different police units and administrative preparedness.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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