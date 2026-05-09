What Suvendu Adhikari Must Understand

The electorate did not vote for the BJP as much as they voted against the TMC. This is an important distinction that the new government will ignore at its own peril, points out Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari, newly elected leader of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party, is garlanded during a press conference in Kolkata, May 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP government must understand the emotional character of the people of West Bengal. Do not mess with the socio-cultural fabric of the state. That would be political harakiri.

Any attempt at altering the socio-cultural fabric of the state has the potential to alienate the voter.

Jai Shri Ram is not an alternative to Joy Bangla. Both can co-exist but Bharat Mata Ki Jai is best, as the regular Bengali is a hard-core nationalist at heart.

Now that the dust is settling on the West Bengal elections and the new government will be formed today, it will be prudent to attempt a quick debrief of the mandate.

When the euphoria of victory fades and governance begins, the new dispensation will be wise to remember the reason for the mandate in their favour. The electorate voted for change.

They did not vote for the BJP as much as they voted against the TMC. This is an important distinction that the new government will ignore at its own peril.

There is an old proverb that says, 'Beware the fury of a patient man.' This analogy is apt for West Bengal's electorate.

When West Bengal chose to oust the Communists in 2011 in favour of the TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee, it was a vote against the Communists much more than it was love for the TMC.

They were sick of 34 years of misrule with a consequent downward slide on all counts of progress. Back then, 84 percent of the electorate voted.

This time around, 93 per cent of the electorate came out to cast their ballot after 15 years of dashed hopes and a continued downward slide along all parameters of a common person's life.

Industries and businesses left the state, educated youth migrated, lack of employment opportunities in the state forced an exodus to other states or countries, law and order deteriorated, womens' safety was seriously compromised and all government organisations including the police were severely politicised.

Corruption hit the common man hard. Youth unemployment soared and these youngsters found easy money through political funding to the ubiquitous sports clubs at every road crossing, an euphemism for 'party cadres.'

This easy money for the youth discouraged them from continuing education.

Also the lack of jobs was a further disincentive to study, resulting in a vicious cycle of ignorance and unemployment. Universities and colleges made politics the priority over education.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari who was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, May 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Anti-Incumbency Defined Bengal Verdict

Scam after scam followed with little or no action against the scamsters.

From chit fund swindling to recruitment irregularities to misappropriation of medical supplies to supporting cross-border infiltration to divisive religious politics, no misdemeanour was off limits for those with muscle and money power.

Even with all this, it took a decade and a half for a forgiving electorate to show TMC the door.

The patience of the West Bengal voter has worn thin. If it took 34 years to oust the Communists, it took 15 to bid farewell to the TMC.

It bears reiteration that these were mandates for change. They were anti-incumbency sentiments, not necessarily pro-challenger verdicts.

The West Bengal voter now knows that it need not wait another 15 years to record its displeasure -- it could well do so in the next election.

Therefore, how should the new dispensation shape its governance strategy?

First, understand the emotional character of the people of West Bengal. Do not mess with the socio-cultural fabric of the state. That would be political harakiri.

The top leadership of the BJP still carry an 'non-local' tag in the Bengali perception.

Any attempt at altering the socio-cultural fabric of the state has the potential to alienate the voter.

IMAGE: Members of the security forces stand guard along a road leading to the site where Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead in North 24 Parganas, on the outskirts of Kolkata, May 7, 2026, days after the BJP secured a majority in the state assembly elections. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Second, restore public faith in government through depoliticisation of institutions, improving law and order and coming down firmly on corruption.

Bring major criminal investigations to closure and reopen shut cases where warranted.

Improve police to public ratio through drastic reduction of civic volunteers and recruitments in the police force.

Make women's safety an abiding priority with zero tolerance for any grave offence. Improve pay and service conditions of state govermnent officials and state police personnel.

Third, reshape the focus of educational institutions towards academic excellence. Retain student politics as an important democratic adjunct and not as the main purpose of the institutions.

Restore the lost glory of the hallowed institutions and universities so that they regain their place as cradles of thinking, growth and leadership.

Fourth, bring industry, business and investment into the state at par with other industrial and business hubs. Build an ecosystem that can capitalise on the development agenda of the nation.

This will automatically create jobs and divert the youth towards a better future.

Stop political funding to youth clubs as this fosters a culture of political goondaism.

Help farmers by removing middlemen, improving agricultural logistics and safeguarding agricultural lands against extreme weather effects.

Clean Kolkata, Build New Bengal

Fifth, clean up the state and the city of Kolkata. The municipal corporations and gram panchayats need to be empowered and funded much more in order to achieve this.

Kolkata and the state of West Bengal are easily among the most beautiful, naturally endowed and historically significant places in India.

They can become money-spinners in tourism and yet another avenue for employment.

Sixth, finish the incomplete work on the voters list as early as possible. While SIR is an important Constitutional procedure, several genuine voters have been excluded from the list for reasons best known to the Election Commission.

There are opinions that this may not have happened if the SIR was given more time.

Don't stop the voter verification process till the last genuine voter is included and the last illegal or ghost voter is struck off.

Deport all illegal infiltrators and tighten the border to prevent any further illegal ingress.

Finally, it will be good for any political party seeking a future in West Bengal to remember that the people of the state are inherently tolerant, broadminded, receptive to diversity and do not like to wear religion on their sleeves.

Communal harmony is welcomed, though excesses on either side are not.

Jai Shri Ram is not an alternative to Joy Bangla. Both can co-exist but Bharat Mata Ki Jai is best, as the regular Bengali is a hard-core nationalist at heart.

The West Bengal voter will quickly recognise a well-meaning government and as easily, see through vested intentions.

Their hopes will ride on a new government starting with a clean slate and an election promise of restoring pride in a state battered by decades of poor governance.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff