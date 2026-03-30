'My favourite thing...': Trump hints at seizing Iran's Kharg Island

Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of the United States seizing Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub, raising concerns about potential military action and its impact on global oil markets.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 29, 2026 . Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump suggested the US could seize Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub with little resistance.

Trump voiced his desire to take control of Iran's oil resources, dismissing domestic criticism.

Trump indicated a potential US presence would be required on Kharg Island for a sustained period.

Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal with Iran, citing ongoing negotiations.

Iran's Acting Defence Minister condemned military aggression against Iran in a call with Turkey's Defence Minister.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) hinted that Washington could seize Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island.

In an interview with Financial Times newspaper, Trump suggested that the facility could be captured with minimal resistance.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," he said adding, "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily."

Trump also openly voiced his broader objective regarding Iran's energy resources.

Trump told the Financial Times, "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people," while dismissing domestic criticism, adding that opponents of such a move are "stupid people."

He further indicated that any potential operation could require a sustained US presence. " It would also mean we had to be there (in Kharg Island) for a while, " Trump told the Financial Times.

Drawing a parallel with US policy in Venezuela, Trump said Washington could pursue long-term control over oil assets, saying it could be held "indefinitely", Financial Times reported.

Negotiations and Potential Deal with Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he's optimistic about a deal with Iran, citing "very good negotiations" and Iran allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "sign of respect".

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said, "I do see a deal in Iran, yeah. Could be soon."

"So we've had very good negotiations today with Iran, getting a lot of the things that they should have given us a long time ago. See how it works out, but they're very good, moving along very nicely. And they've destroyed a lot of additional targets today. The Navy's gone, the Air Force's gone, we know that. We've destroyed many, many targets today. It was a big day. And we are negotiating with them directly and indirectly," he said further.

Iran Condemns Aggression

Earlier, Iran's Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza held a key telephone conversation with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the United States and Israel, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

During the call on Sunday evening, General Reza strongly condemned the "brutal military aggression" against Iran, calling it a clear violation of international law and fundamental principles of the global system, according to Press TV.