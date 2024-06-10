News
MVA's 'use and throw' jibe at Shinde, Ajit Pawar over Modi cabinet 'snub'

MVA's 'use and throw' jibe at Shinde, Ajit Pawar over Modi cabinet 'snub'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 10, 2024 15:34 IST
Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Monday took potshots at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over their share in the new Union ministry led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the swearing in ceremony on Sunday, Prataprao Jadhav of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was sworn in as MoS with independent charge, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP declined a minister of state berth, insisting on a cabinet post.

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said the “minuscule” representation to the two parties in the Modi cabinet has proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party has shown them their place.

“This is what you get when you decide to be someone's slaves,” Raut told reporters.

 

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said if the Ajit Pawar-led NCP doesn't accept the MoS post, they should forget any cabinet berth in future.

“Ajit Pawar must have realised albeit late that the BJP has a use and throw policy for its allies,” said Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Baramati Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said she is not surprised over the Ajit Pawar-led NCP not getting a cabinet berth in the Modi cabinet.

Sanjay Shirsat, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Sena sought to make light of the opposition criticism, saying there may be some reasons why his party did not get any cabinet berth.

“Why should others, who are out of power, be bothered about what we got,” said Shirsat, an MLA from Marathwada region.

“When you (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were in power, you had a cabinet post but of a minor portfolio like heavy industries,” he said.

