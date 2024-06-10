News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP, Bihar, Maharashtra bag most ministerial berths

UP, Bihar, Maharashtra bag most ministerial berths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 10, 2024 01:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar appear to have got the maximum representation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new council of ministers, while assembly poll-bound Maharashtra also found a significant presence.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh is sole cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members, 80, to the Lok Sabha, has got nine ministerial berths, which includes one cabinet, while Bihar has bagged four cabinet berths out of a total of eight ministers from the state.

 

Maharashtra has six ministerial berths, including two cabinet ministers, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have five members each in the council of ministers that was sworn in on Sunday.

Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have three ministerial berths each.

Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have two ministerial berths in the council of ministers.

Rajnath Singh is the sole cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat's four cabinet ministers include Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and C R Paatil.

Bihar's four cabinet ministers include former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' from the Janata Dal-United, Giriraj Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chirag Paswan from the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

Madhya Pradesh has three cabinet berths -- former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Virendra Kumar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal represent Maharashtra in the cabinet.

Tamil Nadu has two prominent cabinet ministers in Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar and L Murugan as Minister of State. Murugan, who lost the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat, is a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

Sitharaman and Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat respectively.

Rajasthan has three cabinet berths -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat -- and Arjun Ram Meghwal as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Vaishnaw, who hails from Rajasthan, is a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha.

Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram represent Odisha in the Cabinet.

Karnataka has two cabinet ministers -- former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Annpurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju are cabinet ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

Manohar Lal Khattar, K Ram Mohan Naidu, G Kishan Reddy and Hardeep Singh Puri represent Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab in the cabinet. Puri is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh.

Among ministers of state (independent charge) Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary is from Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav from Maharashtra, Rao Inderjit Singh from Haryana, Arjun Ram Meghwal from Rajasthan and Jitendra Singh from Jammu and Kashmir.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who won from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, and senior BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian have been appointed Ministers of state.

Some of members of the council are MPs from states other than that of their domicile.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
33 first-timers among Modi's council of ministers
33 first-timers among Modi's council of ministers
NDA allies get 11 ministerial positions
NDA allies get 11 ministerial positions
Women ministers in Modi govt down from 10 to 7
Women ministers in Modi govt down from 10 to 7
PICS: Bumrah stars as India edge Pakistan in thriller
PICS: Bumrah stars as India edge Pakistan in thriller
HDK: From bringing down BJP govt to joining Modi 3.0
HDK: From bringing down BJP govt to joining Modi 3.0
Carlos PICS: Carlos Alcaraz is French Open champion!
Carlos PICS: Carlos Alcaraz is French Open champion!
Full list: Modi's New Union Council of Ministers
Full list: Modi's New Union Council of Ministers
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi's new council of ministers 9 short of maximum

Modi's new council of ministers 9 short of maximum

37 ministers don't find a place in Modi 3.0

37 ministers don't find a place in Modi 3.0

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances