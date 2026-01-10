HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kashmiri man attempts to offer namaz at Ram Mandir complex

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
January 10, 2026 21:10 IST

A 55-year-old man from Kashmir, said to be mentally ill, was detained here on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside the Ram Mandir complex and raised slogans when stopped, officials said.

IMAGE: The official said the accused entered the temple premises during the day, visited the shrine and later sat near the Sita Rasoi area, allegedly preparing to offer namaz. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

According to Superintendent of Police (Security) Balramchari Dubey, the man has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said Sheikh's family has claimed that he is mentally ill and has shared medical records from the psychiatry department of Srinagar Medical College as evidence.

 

"We didn't know anything about it. He is totally unsound," Sheikh's son, Imran, told reporters at their residence in Shopian when asked about the incident.

The official said the accused entered the temple premises during the day, visited the shrine and later sat near the Sita Rasoi area, allegedly preparing to offer namaz.

Security personnel noticed his actions and intervened immediately, following which he was detained by temple security staff and handed over to the local police. Some sources claimed that the man raised slogans when he was stopped, he added.

Investigators are questioning the man to ascertain his intent and are also verifying his travel details, including the purpose of his visit to Ayodhya, and whether anyone else was involved, the official said.

During preliminary checks, police found items such as cashews and raisins in his possession. Police sources said the man told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer.

Senior police officers and intelligence agencies are also reviewing the security arrangements at the Ram Mandir complex in the wake of the incident. The district administration and the Ram temple trust have so far declined to comment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
