HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi

Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi

By Vijay Joshi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 01, 2025 14:18 IST

x

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his administration's warning to Muslims against offering namaz on streets, saying roads are meant for the movement of traffic.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Photograph: ANI Photo

He also told Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus who took part in the massive Maha Kumbh mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Adityanath slammed critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

 

He said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as loot khasot (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims, he asked.

He said, "It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law)."

The monk-politician, who has emerged as one of the more popular BJP leaders due to his unapologetic hardline Hindutva views and image of a tough administrator against criminals, rejected criticism of any discrimination against Muslims.

Muslims are 20 per cent of the state's population but their share is 35-40 per cent among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, he said, asserting that he does not believe either in discrimination or in appeasement.

"We always keep ourself away from appeasement. Any needy who is a citizen of India should get every benefit of the government," he said.

With his "bulldozer model" now adopted by other states too as a show of quick justice despite frequent questions over its legality, Adityanath told PTI that he did not consider the popular practice as an achievement but a necessity.

The bulldozer can be used to create infrastructure and remove encroachments as well, he said. "It seems to me that we have shown how it can be used in a better way."

He claimed that none of the adverse Supreme Court observations against bulldozer action relates to his state, adding the apex court has in fact appreciated the guidelines adopted by Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the row over the warning by his administration in Meerut against offering namaz on roads, he staunchly defended the government move saying there was nothing wrong in it.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction. This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Vijay Joshi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM
Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM
'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'
'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'
Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi
Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi
Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Feel Good! 10 Healthful Recipes To Fight Inflammation

webstory image 2

Khatta Meetha Baingan: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a chic white ethnic ensemble at the airport1:06

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a chic white ethnic ensemble at...

Bad script, lack of mass appeal: Critics cites reasons for flop films19:34

Bad script, lack of mass appeal: Critics cites reasons...

Badamwari Garden in Srinagar a big hit with tourists1:13

Badamwari Garden in Srinagar a big hit with tourists

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD