No 10th std exams for students with hijab, say Karnataka ministers

No 10th std exams for students with hijab, say Karnataka ministers

Source: PTI
March 28, 2022 12:16 IST
As the tenth standard examinations began on Monday, Karnataka ministers said anyone violating the high court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com.

According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, anyone violating the rules would face action.

"Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam," Jnanendra said.

 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh too expressed his views on the same lines.

"The police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things," he said.

He asked the students to face the exams confidently without any fear.

More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the exam in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state. The last exam is on April 11.

However, some Muslim girls had threatened to "boycott" the exams protesting against the ban on hijab, the Islamic headscarf, inside the exam centre.

The full bench of the Karnataka high court had ruled recently that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said everyone should write the tenth standard exam and pass it.

"I wish good luck to all the students. It is an important examination. In view of Covid-19, we have made all the arrangements this year for the smooth conduct of the exam. It is our desire that everyone should appear for the exam and pass it and shape their bright future," Bommai told reporters.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too said everyone should write the exam.

"Students of all faiths should write the exam by keeping their feelings aside. Do not skip the exam for any reason," the JD-Secular leader said.

Source: PTI
 
