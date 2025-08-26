Muslim Booker winner breaks silence over Dasara invite row

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who has been invited to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations, has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

IMAGE: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. Photograph: @BanuMushtaq/X

Mushtaq's statement comes in the wake of objections raised by BJP leaders to the state government's decision to invite her to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had on Monday asked that Mushtaq clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

The controversy stems from an old video, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", and has stated that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

"It (invitation to inaugurate Dasara) is definitely a happy thing. We can see this in various ways. You call Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother Chamundeshwari), I respect your feelings. Many call it Naada Habba (state festival), I respect that too," Mushtaq said, after receiving a bagina (traditional offering) from a Bengaluru-based organisation 'Ammana Madilu' on Monday.

She said, "Calling Dasara as Naada Habba or calling goddess Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother) with a lot of affection and love, all these are part of our culture and this state. So this festival is something that I too like and respect, and participate with affection."

"As a child, I had been to Dasara with my parents to witness 'Jamboo Savari' (a march of about a dozen caparisoned elephants as part on procession on Vijaydashami). This time I have got the invite to inaugurate the Dasara, it is extremely a happy thing for me," Mushtaq added.

The state government had last week announced that International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities in the "royal city" of Mysuru is expected to be a grand affair this year, depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.