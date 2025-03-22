HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
If anyone dares to intimidate Muslims...: Ajit Pawar amid Aurangzeb row

If anyone dares to intimidate Muslims...: Ajit Pawar amid Aurangzeb row

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2025 13:12 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar said that any attempts to intimidate the Muslim community or create communal discord would be met with strict action, and the accused will be punished stringently.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar speaks at at an Iftar party in Mumbai. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks

Speaking at an Iftar gathering, hosted by him in Mumbai, Pawar emphasised the importance of unity and social harmony.

"If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared," he said, assuring the community of his support.

The NCP leader emphasised the importance of communal harmony and unity against divisive forces and said that festivals like Holi, Gudhi Padwa, and Eid promote togetherness and should be celebrated collectively, as unity is the true strength of the nation.

 

"Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and others have shown the path of social progress by taking along all religions and castes. We have to carry forward this legacy. India is a symbol of unity and diversity. We have just celebrated Holi, and now Gudhi Padwa and Eid are approaching. These festivals teach us to live together. Our real strength lies in unity," Pawar said.

Assuring the Muslim community of his support, he added, "Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared."

Ajit's remarks came at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing heated political debates over the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Mughal empire Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

