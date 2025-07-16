HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar suspends police officer in Khemka murder case

July 16, 2025

The Bihar police on Wednesday suspended a station house officer (SHO) for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka.

IMAGE: Cops conduct a probe at the site after Vikas alias Raja, key suspect in the murder of businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka, was killed in an encounter, Patna, July 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order of suspension of Gandhi Maidan police station SHO Rajesh Kumar was issued by Central Range (Patna) Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana, an officer said.

"Gandhi Maidan PS SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

 

There are other cases in which the SHO's investigation was found unsatisfactory, the SSP said.

Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a motorcycle-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on July 4, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car.

Later, the police arrested two persons, including the gunman, in connection with the incident.

Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
