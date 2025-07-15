HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Missing banker's body found in Patna well

Missing banker's body found in Patna well

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 15, 2025 17:12 IST

The body of a missing banker was recovered along with his scooter from a dry well in the Beur area of Patna on Tuesday, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Varun, who worked at a private bank, had been missing since July 13, they said.

Varun attended a function along with his family on the night he went missing. He stayed back at the venue and asked his family to return home, SDPO of Phulwari Sushil Kumar said.

 

Around 3 am, he called his wife and told her that he had been in an accident. He also told her that his scooter had fallen on him and there were walls around him.

After that, he could not be contacted by his family. A missing person's complaint was registered with the police the next morning.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the death and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accident," the SDPO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
