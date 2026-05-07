Murder Accused Dies In Bengaluru Police Custody

A 45-year-old murder accused died in police custody in Bengaluru after complaining of stomach pain and failing to respond to treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Key Points A murder accused arrested in Bengaluru died while in police custody due to a long-term illness.

The accused was arrested in connection with a conspiracy to rob a woman.

He complained of stomach pain and was admitted to Victoria Hospital where he later died.

The deceased had multiple cases registered against him at various police stations in Bengaluru.

A 45-year-old murder case accused allegedly died due to illness while in police custody, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police on April 28 in connection with a conspiracy to rob money and gold ornaments from a woman living alone by causing a fatal accident.

Accused Complained Of Stomach Pain

"In this case, one accused was arrested and produced before the court for further investigation, and police custody was obtained. On May 2, at around 2:00 a.m., the accused complained of stomach pain. He was immediately admitted as an inpatient atVictoria Hospital.

On May 5, at around 9:20 a.m., the doctors at Victoria Hospital informed that the accused had died after failing to respond to treatment," police said in a release.

History Of Long-Term Illness

The accused had a history of long-term illness, it said. "While he was in police custody, he became unwell due to stomach pain and was admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. He died after failing to respond to treatment."

Multiple Cases Registered Against The Accused

According to police, against this person, three cases were registered at Seshadripuram Police Station, one at Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station, one at High Grounds Police Station, and one at Rajagopal Nagar Police Station.

Earlier, a rowdy sheet had been opened against him at Seshadripuram Police Station.