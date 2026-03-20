CID to Investigate Death of Man After Gambling Questioning in Karnataka

A CID investigation has been launched in Karnataka after a man died following police questioning in a gambling case, amid allegations of police torture and demands for accountability.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 50-year-old man died after collapsing at a police station in Tumakuru, Karnataka, following questioning related to a gambling case.

The family of the deceased, Kantaraju, alleges police torture, prompting suspicion surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a CID probe into the incident to investigate the cause of death and allegations of police misconduct.

A judicial magistrate inquiry and post-mortem examination are underway to determine the exact cause of death and any potential wrongdoing.

The incident has sparked protests by villagers demanding accountability from the police, with assurances of action against any responsible personnel.

A 50-year-old man, who was allegedly picked up in connection with a gambling case, died after collapsing within the premises of a police station here, police said on Friday.

With the family of the deceased person, Kantaraju, expressing suspicion over the death and alleging 'torture' by the police, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a CID probe into the incident.

A senior police officer said Kantaraju from Yalanadu village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, was brought to Huliyar police station on Thursday for questioning in connection with a gambling case.

"He was questioned in connection with a gambling case and served a notice. While leaving the police station, he suddenly collapsed and died within the compound of the premises," he said.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a post-mortem has been conducted.

A judicial magistrate inquiry into the incident is underway, he added.

The incident triggered protests by villagers inside the police station premises demanding accountability.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V has assured appropriate action against any police personnel found responsible.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that he has decided to hand over the case to CID.

CID Investigation Announced

"I spoke to the SP, he said it was not a case of lock-up death. The person died... what has happened is not yet known. I have decided to handover the case to CID. Things will be clear from the CID probe if he was beaten or anything else has happened. It will also be known to an extent from the postmortem. CID will probe into the entire incident and give a report, based on which we will take necessary action," he said.