Mumbai welcomes 2026 with rains, clouds

The New Year 2026 began on a rainy note for Mumbaikars as several parts of the country's financial capital witnessed heavy showers on Thursday morning.

IMAGE: A bus passes along a road in Vile Parle amid rain early in the morning in Mumbai, January 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Instead of welcoming the year with the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, were greeted by rains.

The rains began shortly before 6 am. While it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle. The intensity gradually reduced after 6.15 am.

Social media users reacted to the unexpected weather.

IMAGE: A visual from Walkeshwar. Photograph: ANI on X

"Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026," wrote Rahul Bilve on X.

Another user, Muffi Kapadia, wrote, "#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers. Beautiful weather nevertheless."

The unseasonal rains made the weather pleasant in the city, many residents said.