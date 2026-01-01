HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 01, 2026 10:25 IST

x

India women's team

IMAGE: Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday. Photographs: Shafali Verma/Instagram

A few members of the India women's cricket team attended the Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday and offered prayers to welcome the new year.

VIDEO: ANI

Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur, who were part of India's ODI World Cup triumph last month, attended the morning prayers.

India women's team

'Happy New Year Everyone Have a great 2026 !' Shafali captioned the Instagram post.

 

The trio were also part of the Indian team, which recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a five-match T20I series. This was India Women's third 5-0 series win in T20Is, having previously beaten the West Indies in 2019 (away) and Bangladesh in 2024 (away) by the same margin.

REDIFF CRICKET
