India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar

IMAGE: Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday. Photographs: Shafali Verma/Instagram

A few members of the India women's cricket team attended the Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday and offered prayers to welcome the new year.

VIDEO: ANI



Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur, who were part of India's ODI World Cup triumph last month, attended the morning prayers.





'Happy New Year Everyone Have a great 2026 !' Shafali captioned the Instagram post.

The trio were also part of the Indian team, which recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a five-match T20I series. This was India Women's third 5-0 series win in T20Is, having previously beaten the West Indies in 2019 (away) and Bangladesh in 2024 (away) by the same margin.