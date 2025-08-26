HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Takes Its Beloved Bappa Home

Mumbai Takes Its Beloved Bappa Home

August 26, 2025
August 26, 2025 19:15 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

The festival is marked by the installation of beautifully crafted idols of the deity, both in private homes and in large, decorative community pandals.

While families welcome Lord Ganesha as an honoured guest into their households with daily prayers and offerings, public celebrations feature elaborate rituals, music, dance, and cultural programs.

Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai and Pune, has become the heartland of Ganesh Chaturthi, where the festivities bring together millions of devotees in a unique blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit.

 

IMAGE: In Mumbai, devotees collect Ganesh idols from all over the city, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
