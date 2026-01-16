HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai records 52.94% voter turnout, down from 2017

Mumbai records 52.94% voter turnout, down from 2017

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 10:51 IST

x

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: A man takes a photograph as voters show their inked fingers at a photo booth during the municipal corporation elections, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to data released by the civic body, ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 64.53 per cent, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai's Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88 per cent.

Of the over 1.03 crore eligible voters in the metropolis, 52.94 per cent exercised their franchise on Thursday between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm, they said.

 

Over 15 hours after the polling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the final voter turnout.

Officials said counting of votes will start at 10 am at 25 designated counting centres across Mumbai.

The election to the 227-member BMC, which governs India's richest municipal corporation with a budget of Rs 74,400 crore, is being held after a long gap, making it a key political contest. Nearly 1,700 candidates are in the fray this time.

The last BMC polls were held in 2017 with a voter turnout of 55.53 per cent, and the term of the elected body ended in March 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls
Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls
Maha civic poll: Thackerays, Sachin, Bhagwat vote
Maha civic poll: Thackerays, Sachin, Bhagwat vote
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump meeting continues1:21

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump...

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:59

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO