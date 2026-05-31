HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai receives relief as pre-monsoon showers lash city

Mumbai receives relief as pre-monsoon showers lash city

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 19:22 IST

x

Pre-monsoon showers have brought much-needed relief to Mumbai, ending the city's spell of heat and humidity with widespread rainfall across various suburbs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai and surrounding suburbs experienced significant pre-monsoon rainfall.
  • The showers provided a welcome respite from the prevailing heat and humidity in Mumbai.
  • Several areas, including the island city and eastern and western suburbs, received moderate to heavy rainfall.
  • Civic officials reported no waterlogging despite the heavy showers across Mumbai.
  • Suburban railway services remained largely unaffected, though some trains experienced delays.

Widespread pre-monsoon showers lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Sunday, providing a breather from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days.

Several parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, received moderate to heavy rainfall in the morning.

 

Parts of neighbouring Navi Mumbai also witnessed heavy showers.

The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova received significant rainfall in a span of three hours.

The eastern suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 5 mm between 6 am and 9 am, followed by the western suburbs at 2 mm, and the island city received 0.61 mm rainfall during the period, civic officials said.

As per data shared by the authorities, the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs was recorded at Collectors Colony in Chembur at 27 mm, followed by Vaibhav Nagar and Mankhurd fire station with 22 mm each.

In the western suburbs, the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) fire station recorded the highest rainfall at 22 mm, followed by Santacruz with 17 mm and the Gazdhar Bandh water pumping station with 12 mm.

Civic officials asserted that no waterlogging was reported in the city despite the heavy showers in several areas.

The Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl due to rain and an accident.

Several two-wheeler riders, caught unawares by the sudden downpour without rain gear, were seen taking shelter under flyovers, skywalks, and shop awnings.

There were no immediate reports of any major untoward incidents, while civic authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Suburban railway services remained unaffected, though some trains were running behind schedule. No untoward incidents were reported on the rail network, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IMD forecasts below normal monsoon rainfall for India
IMD forecasts below normal monsoon rainfall for India
Pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, heavy rains likely in West Coast
Pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, heavy rains likely in West Coast
Rain lashes Mumbai; hits flights, train services
Rain lashes Mumbai; hits flights, train services
SCARY! Weak Monsoon Threatens Water Security
SCARY! Weak Monsoon Threatens Water Security
Govt making district-wise plan to tackle El Nino
Govt making district-wise plan to tackle El Nino

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted1:13

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek...

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2' Promotions0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2'...

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs1:05

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO