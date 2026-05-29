As El Nino looms, govt making district-wise plan to tackle weak monsoon

'Rather than worrying, preparation is required. Contingency plans will be made for affected districts and crop changes will be considered wherever necessary.'

IMAGE: Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a discussion with experts about the new advanced varieties of mustard, as he takes a walkthrough of 'Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela' showcased at Indian Agricultural Research Institute Mela Ground (Pusa Campus), New Delhi. Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ ANI Photo

The central government will make district-wise contingency plans to counter any adverse impact of El Niño, but there is no reason to worry as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not made its final forecast for the 2026 monsoon season, said Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

"Rather than worrying, preparation is required.

"Contingency plans will be made for affected districts and crop changes will be considered wherever necessary," Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day National Kharif Conference in New Delhi.

Key Points Government will prepare district-specific contingency plans to mitigate any adverse impact of potential El Niño conditions.

Agriculture Ministry is identifying alternative crops and ensuring adequate seed availability for vulnerable regions.

IMD has projected below-normal monsoon rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average.

India remains on track for record foodgrain production of 376.56 million tonnes in 2025-26.

ICAR has advocated crop diversification towards oilseeds and pulses to improve self-reliance and sustainability.

El Niño Monsoon Concerns

The agriculture ministry is identifying districts for alternative crops and ensuring seed availability, he said.

The IMD, in its first-stage forecast on April 13, has projected a below-normal southwest monsoon for 2026, with rainfall likely to be around 92 per cent of the long-period average.

The World Meteorological Organization has indicated a probable return of El Nino conditions as early as May-July.

The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in its May 11 ENSO update, said El Nino conditions are likely to emerge during May-June and persist through the year-end.

El Niño, characterised by unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, is typically associated with drier and hotter conditions in India.

Kharif Sowing Preparations

Kharif sowing is in its early stages.

Farmers have started preparing fields for early sowing in regions that have received pre-monsoon rains.

Normal Kharif sowing starts in June and peaks in June-July with the arrival and progress of the southwest monsoon.

District-Wise Contingency Plans

Chouhan said the government will soon launch a nationwide "khet bachao abhiyan" (conserve crops campaign) to promote the balanced use of fertilisers in view of the West Asia crisis.

The government has made adequate arrangements for ensuring that there is no fertiliser shortage in the critical sowing time.

Record Foodgrain Production

Notwithstanding weather challenges, India is on track to achieve a record food grain production of 376.56 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), an increase of 18.8 million tonnes over the previous year, Chouhan said.

Push For Crop Diversification

M L Jat, director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said that rice output targets set for 2047 had been met, underscoring the case for crop diversification.

"We don't need 50 million hectares under rice. We need 35 million hectares by 2047.

"If we have to offload 15 million hectares, redirecting that to oilseeds and pulses could make us self-reliant in those crops," he said.

Jat also flagged that over 100 districts have been found to be using fertilisers beyond scientifically recommended levels, calling for a multi-pronged strategy that includes nutrient-efficient crop breeding, greater use of organic and biological inputs, and impro­ved soil health management.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff