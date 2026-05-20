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How Mumbai Police Halted ₹101 Crore In Cyber Frauds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 23:47 IST

Mumbai Police's cyber helpline has successfully frozen over ₹101 crore in fraudulent transactions in the last five months, showcasing the effectiveness of real-time intervention in cybercrime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police's 1930 cyber helpline froze over ₹101 crore in fraudulent transactions in five months.
  • The helpline received 2,55,092 distress calls, securing fund-freeze orders in 30,302 cases.
  • The cyber unit has saved a total of ₹491.57 crore since its launch in May 2022.
  • The helpline aims to act within the 'golden hour' of financial cyber crime to freeze funds.
  • Most citizens fell victim to social engineering tactics, including investment schemes and digital arrest scams.

Quick action by the city police crime branch's dedicated 1930 cyber helpline intercepted and put a freeze on more than Rs 101 crore defrauded from citizens in the last five months, officials said on Wednesday.

Cyber Helpline Saves Crores from Fraud

The helpline saved a total of Rs 101,39,06,556 between January 1 and May 19, preventing frauds.

 

During 140 days, the helpline desk received 2,55,092 distress calls from residents, an official said.

Real-Time Response and Fund Freezes

Swift, real-time response mechanisms enabled the cell to secure fund-freeze orders in 30,302 instances, representing a highly efficient hold rate of 25.68 per cent of reported fraudulent transactions, he said.

The cumulative savings achieved by the specialised unit have touched a massive Rs 491,57,80,779 since its launch on May 17, 2022, under the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, the official said.

The 'Golden Hour' of Cyber Crime

"The primary objective of the 1930 helpline is to act inside the critical 'golden hour' of a financial cyber crime," the official said.

As the victim registers a complaint, on-duty officers establish immediate, national-level coordination with nodal officers of banks, e-wallets, payment gateways, and merchants to freeze the money before it can be moved or withdrawn, the official said

Common Cyber Fraud Tactics

Analysis of incoming cases revealed that the majority of citizens fell prey to sophisticated social engineering tactics, he said

This includes fraudulent online stock market trading and investment schemes, high-pressure "digital arrest" scams, deceptive online task-based job offers, debit or credit card fraud, and malicious phishing campaigns, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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