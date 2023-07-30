Maha ex-CM Chavan gets threat mail after he demands Sambhaji Bhide's arrest

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has received an email threatening him after he demanded the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi's lineage, following which an FIR was registered.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and party leader Prithviraj Chavan (right) during a press conference, in Mumbai, February 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chavan's aide also said police security has been increased for the senior Congress leader.

On Sunday, police registered an FIR in Karad city in Satara district, Superintendent of Police Sameer Sheikh told PTI.

Earlier, Chavan's aide said the Congress leader has lodged a complaint with the police in Karad city after the e-mail was received on Saturday night.

Chavan is the MLA from the Karad South assembly constituency.

"The sender used abusive language as Chavan has demanded the arrest of right-wing activist Sambhaji alias Manohar Bhide for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi," the aide claimed.

Bhide was booked by the Rajapeth police in Amravati a day earlier for allegedly commenting on the lineage of Gandhiji while addressing an event there on Thursday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tweeted that Bhide is yet to be arrested despite making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi and other national icons but Prithviraj Chavan, who demanded his arrest, is getting threats.

"BJP says it has nothing to do with Bhide but at the same time its party workers, along with Bhide's supporters, demand that cases be filed against Congress leader Yashomati Thakur.

"All this is condemnable. The government should clear its stand before the resumption of the monsoon session of the state legislature next Wednesday,'' Ashok Chavan said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis said police will take appropriate action against Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks.

He said the right-wing leader who runs an independent organisation has no link to Bharatiya Janata Party.