Mumbai Metro network expands with launch of two new lines

Mumbai's public transportation gets a major boost with the launch of new Metro Lines 9 and 2B, promising enhanced connectivity and reduced commute times across the city.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travels along with deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (middle) and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik (left) after inaugurating the first phase of Metro Line 9 at Dahisar East, Mumbai, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy CMO Maharashtra on X

Key Points Mumbai inaugurated the first phases of Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Kashigaon) and Line 2B (Mandale to Chembur), expanding the city's metro network.

The new metro lines aim to provide seamless connectivity across Mumbai and reduce travel times significantly for commuters.

Mumbai now boasts over 100 km of operational metro lines, ranking second in India after Delhi.

The integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor will operate with frequent services, enhancing accessibility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

New metro stations are equipped with modern amenities, Divyang-friendly access, and energy-efficient systems, promoting sustainable urban transport.

With regular services on both the lines set to start, the financial capital of the country will have six operational Metro lines.

Fadnavis first inaugurated the first phase of Metro Line 9, flagging off a train from Dahisar East, and travelled to Kashigaon along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

The line connects the northern suburb of Dahisar with neighbouring Mira Bhayandar in Thane district.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that an easy and accessible transportation system is being developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), integrating metro, e-buses and water transport to make the city the most accessible in the country.

Mumbai now ranks second in the country after Delhi in terms of metro network with more than 100 km of operational metro lines, he said, adding that most of the remaining projects will be completed in the next two years.

Mumbai now has six operational metro corridors including Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova), Line 2A (Andheri West-Dahisar East), Line 7 (Dahisar East and Andheri East) and Line 3, known as Aqua Line (Colaba-Bandra Kurla Complex-SEEPZ).

The first phase of Metro Line 9 comprises a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations -- Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

The chief minister stated that nearly 96 per cent of the work on the second phase, between Sai Baba Nagar and Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Mira-Bhayandar, has been completed, and the 4.3-km stretch with four additional stations will be inaugurated later this year.

"This metro line will allow us to complete a journey which currently takes one to two hours in about 30 minutes," he said, adding that the project has been built at a cost of Rs 6,607 crore.

Line 9 will provide seamless connectivity from Mira-Bhayandar to Colaba in south Mumbai through interlinking with Metro Line 7, and with Lines 7A and 3 in the future, the CM said.

Features such as rainwater harvesting, LED lighting, regenerative braking and solar panels make the metro line environmentally friendly, he said.

The chief minister also noted that the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has been successful, as 80 per cent of passengers have opted for cashless ticketing.

Replying to a query about a four-lane bridge narrowing to two lanes in Mira-Bhayandar, Fadnavis said the structure has been built in a congested area and is partially completed.

"Photographs were taken when it was only half ready, and it was criticised, making officials feel it should be demolished," he said, adding that it will not appear accident-prone once completed.

According to an official release, the integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor (Gundavali-Kashigaon), spanning 19.79 km, will operate between 5:50 am and 11 pm, with a peak frequency of under six minutes.

A total of 276 services will operate on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays and 205 on Sundays, its stated.

With the launch of Metro Line 9, Lines 2A and 7 will operate as independent corridors. Earlier, services on these lines were run as a single stretch from Andheri East to Andheri West via Dahisar East.

Line 7 will be integrated with Line 9, enabling direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon. An interchange facility at Dahisar station will allow seamless transfers without exiting the paid area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revised the timetable for Lines 2A and 7 to improve frequency and network integration, with the new schedule coming into effect.

According to the MMRDA, the newly opened stretch of Line 9 will provide seamless connectivity with the existing metro network, linking commuters to Line 7 and further to Line 7A, offering access to Andheri (East) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai Metro Line 2B inauguration

Later in the afternoon, the chief minister inaugurated the 5.53-km first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B from Mandale to Chembur in the eastern suburbs.

Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present at the function held at Diamond Garden Metro Station.

The stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale comprises five elevated stations.

Phase I will connect with the Harbour Line of the Central Railway at Mankhurd.

Metro Line 2B (Phase I) will operate from 6 am to around 10:30 pm, with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes and a total of 209 services daily. The full corridor will run between DN Nagar (Andheri) and Mandale in the eastern suburbs.

All Phase I stations have received IGBC Green Platinum ratings and are equipped with modern amenities, Divyang-friendly access and energy-efficient systems, officials said.

The Mandale depot will be India's largest elevated metro depot with a capacity to house 72 metro trains.