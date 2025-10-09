HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Mumbaikars ride fully operational Aqua Metro line

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2025 15:06 IST

The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor's final phase, officials said.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The full-length operation of the corridor, known as Aqua Line, started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 am, an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

Photograph: @MumbaiMetro3/X

Till Wednesday, the Aqua Line operation was limited between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR.

Photograph: @MumbaiMetro3/X

With the opening of the 10.99-km 'Phase 2B', the city's first fully underground metro corridor covering a distance of 33.5 km between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs, became completely operational from Thursday.

Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said on X on Wednesday.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
