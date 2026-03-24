Bengaluru Job Scam: Masterminds Arrested for Duping Hundreds

Bengaluru police have cracked down on a massive job scam, arresting six individuals who allegedly cheated hundreds of job aspirants with false promises of employment in district courts, highlighting the need for vigilance in the job market.

Key Points Six individuals arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly running a job scam promising employment in district courts.

The accused, including a husband and wife, allegedly defrauded over 450 job aspirants.

The scam involved collecting lakhs of rupees from aspirants and issuing fake court orders and selection lists.

Police have recovered Rs 38 lakh in cash from the accused.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other associates involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Six people were arrested for allegedly cheating hundreds of job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by falsely promising them employment in district courts in the state, police said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested are accused -- Jason D'souza (39) and his wife Lavina (36), alleged to be the key conspirators of the scam, they said.

The accused allegedly cheated job aspirants by falsely promising them employment in various district courts across the state in posts such as Process Server, Peon, SDA (Second Division Assistants), FDA (First Division Assistants) and driver, they said.

Although the exact amount swindled through this fraud scheme by the accused is still being ascertained, police have recovered a total of Rs 38 lakh in cash from their possession so far.

The accused duo, along with others, allegedly lured over 450 job aspirants by claiming vacancies in district courts and appointing agents to approach candidates.

According to police, through these agents, they collected lakhs of rupees from the aspirants in phases, mostly in cash and partly through online transactions. Operating from offices in Sahakar Nagar here in Bengaluru, eight individuals and others allegedly filled out application forms for various court posts, collected documents from candidates, and obtained their signatures.

They also collected candidates' mobile numbers, left thumb impressions and signatures on a format termed as "Green Sheet", a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, the accused allegedly issued fake court order copies to candidates, falsely indicating their selection for posts in various district courts. They further provided forged selection lists bearing fake signatures and seals of courts, thereby cheating more than 450 candidates, he said.

Two separate cases have been registered in this regard at the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police Station and Kodigehalli Police Station, police said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

"During the investigation, police pursued multiple angles and secured six accused persons involved in the case. On interrogation, they confessed to committing the offence along with other associates with the intention of making unlawful financial gains. A total of Rs 38 lakh in cash has been seized from their possession," the officer said.

Other associates involved in the case are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.