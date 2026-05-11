Five Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Mumbai Constable

Five individuals, including three women, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Mumbai after he caught one of them riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.

Key Points Five individuals booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Khar, Mumbai.

The incident occurred after the constable caught one of the accused riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.

Three women are among those booked in connection with the assault.

The accused were served notices after an FIR was filed.

Three women were among five persons booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Khar in west Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The Khar police station official identified the five as Vaishali Gajanan Balasathi (48), Reshma Dharmanand Chimbaikar (38), Krutika Gautam Chimbaikar (23), Pravin Gajanan Chimbaikar (45), and Dharmanath Yashwant Chimbaikar (43).

Circumstances Leading to the Assault

"On Sunday night, on duty constable Anil Mahajan caught Dharmanath allegedly riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. As the constable initiated action against him, Dharmanath called his family members to the spot. They assaulted Mahajan," the official said.

Legal Proceedings

The accused were brought to the police station and allowed to leave after notices were served to them in connection with the FIR, he added.