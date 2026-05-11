HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Five Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Mumbai Constable

Five Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Mumbai Constable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 22:19 IST

x

Five individuals, including three women, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Mumbai after he caught one of them riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.

Key Points

  • Five individuals booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Khar, Mumbai.
  • The incident occurred after the constable caught one of the accused riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol.
  • Three women are among those booked in connection with the assault.
  • The accused were served notices after an FIR was filed.

Three women were among five persons booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Khar in west Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The Khar police station official identified the five as Vaishali Gajanan Balasathi (48), Reshma Dharmanand Chimbaikar (38), Krutika Gautam Chimbaikar (23), Pravin Gajanan Chimbaikar (45), and Dharmanath Yashwant Chimbaikar (43).

 

Circumstances Leading to the Assault

"On Sunday night, on duty constable Anil Mahajan caught Dharmanath allegedly riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. As the constable initiated action against him, Dharmanath called his family members to the spot. They assaulted Mahajan," the official said.

Legal Proceedings

The accused were brought to the police station and allowed to leave after notices were served to them in connection with the FIR, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case
MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case
Maharashtra Cop Attacked Inside Police Station; Four Booked
Stopped for not wearing helmet, woman beats up cop
Stopped for not wearing helmet, woman beats up cop
Five Arrested in Mumbai After Anti-Hawker Drive Turns Violent
Five Arrested in Mumbai After Anti-Hawker Drive Turns Violent
Mumbai: 2 woman constables, who assaulted girl at Ganpati pandal, suspended
Mumbai: 2 woman constables, who assaulted girl at Ganpati pandal, suspended

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Powerful Message to the World from Eternal Somnath30:55

PM Modi's Powerful Message to the World from Eternal Somnath

Shocking Scenes From Kannur Exam Hall After Alleged Irregularities3:41

Shocking Scenes From Kannur Exam Hall After Alleged...

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple4:43

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO