Food Poisoning, UTIs! Avoid These Summer Risks

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, internal medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, lists simple remedies to prevent summer-related ailments.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

When the sun pounds down at well over 40 degrees Celsius, it can severely impact your health.

From dehydration to food poisoning, the heat brings its own set of disadvantages.

Here are 10 health risks to watch out for, along with tips on how to avoid them:

1. Heatstroke

When the body heats up and does not have an opportunity to cool down, it causes symptoms such as fever, dizziness, nausea, confusion and even unconsciousness.

Sufficient hydration is important to protect yourself from heatstroke.

What you must do

Increase intake of water.

Refrain from venturing out between 12 noon and 4 pm.

If you are stepping out, wear loose-fitting clothes. Protect your head with a scarf, umbrella or a cap.

2. Dehydration

Sweating extensively results in the body losing water and necessary salts, making you feel weak.

Dryness of the mouth and giddiness are common symptoms of dehydration.

What you must do

Drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water.

Include coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water in your daily diet.

Restrict heavy consumption of caffeine and alcohol, both of which act as dehydrating agents.

3. Food poisoning

The rising heat can cause food to spoil early, which can lead to food poisoning.

Spoiled or stale food causes infection of the stomach, diarrhoea and vomiting.

What you must do

To avoid food poisoning or stomach-related infections in summer, consume only freshly prepared food.

Do not consume street food, particularly from open stalls.

Store perishables in the refrigerator.

Clean vegetables and fruits thoroughly before use.

4. Sunburn

If you step out too often in the sun without protection, you may get sunburn.

You may experience redness of skin, pain and/or layers of skin peeling off.

What you must do

To protect your skin, you have to apply and reapply sunscreen daily. Sunscreens with a minimum SPF 30 are recommended.

Wearing long-sleeved dresses and light coloured clothing helps to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

Use UV protective glasses to cool and protect your eyes.

5. Prickly heat

Heat rash or prickly heat is the aggravating itch that occurs when perspiration is lodged beneath your skin, especially if it's sultry and balmy outside.

You will notice red rashes consisting of tiny lesions.

What you must do

Ditch hot water bath for cool showers.

Wear lightweight, loose clothing.

After a bath, dry yourself carefully with a towel. Use talcum powder on those parts of your body where sweat tends to accumulate to avoid sticky skin.

6. Water-borne diseases

With summer, there is a higher risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea due to the consumption of contaminated water.

What you must do

Have purified or boiled water at all times.

Do not use ice cubes made from unhygienic water.

Keep yourself clean by washing your hands frequently.

7. Conjunctivitis

The likelihood of this eye infection increases during the summer because of excessive heat, poor hygiene and dust.

You may experience redness in your eyes, along with irritation and pain.

What you must do

Remember to wear sunglasses when stepping out.

Do not touch or rub your eyes with dirty hands.

Wash your eyes with clean water several times in order to avoid eye infections.

8. Vector-borne diseases

When monsoon follows immediately after peak summer, or if there is stagnant water around, vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya are a bigger threat.

Stagnant water can be an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

What you must do

To minimise the menace of mosquitoes, use mosquito repellents and nets.

Avoid water stagnation in and around your home.

Wear long-sleeved shirts or tops in the evening.

9. Urinary tract infections

In summer, because of dehydration and profuse sweating, most individuals limit urination, allowing bacteria to multiply; this leads to increased cases of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

What you must do

Drink sufficient water to flush out the toxins.

Maintain good hygiene at all times, especially while using public restrooms.

Do not retain urine for a long time.

Wear cotton clothes for comfort and good ventilation.

10. Dust allergies

With the rise of dust and pollen, summer is bad for allergies.

Patients with asthma and other respiratory disorders need to be extra careful.

What you must do

Keep away from dusty places.

Use a face mask while travelling outdoors.

Keep doors and windows closed to avoid inhaling dust and smoke.

Invest in an air purifier.

As summer begins, it's time to be careful and prioritise your health.

By following simple precautions, you can have a great season without getting sick.

Have adequate water and liquids, eat seasonal foods and guard your skin against the sun.

A little caution goes a long way in avoiding summer infections.