Rat Poison Killed Mumbai Family, Not Watermelon

A Mumbai family's tragic death has been attributed to rat poison, zinc phosphide, debunking earlier claims of watermelon consumption, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points A family of four in Mumbai died from rat poison, specifically zinc phosphide.

Initial reports suggested the family died from consuming watermelons, but this has been disproven.

The family experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea before being hospitalised.

Police are investigating whether the rat poison was consumed accidentally or intentionally.

The deaths of four members of a family in Pydhonie area of south Mumbai last month was caused by rat poison, an official said on Thursday.

Cause of Death: Zinc Phosphide

The experts who examined the viscera of deceased Abdulla Dokadia (44), his wife Nasrin (35) as well as daughters Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) found traces of zinc phosphide, used primarily as a highly toxic acute rodenticide to control rats and mice, the official added.

The family did not die due to the consumption of watermelons as was widely believed, he said.

Investigation Underway

"It is, however, unclear whether the rat poison was consumed accidentally (or on purpose). So far, we have found no strong reason why the whole family would take such an extreme step. Further probe is being conducted by the JJ Marg police station, which has recorded statements of kin and neighbours," he said.

Sequence of Events

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. At around 1 am, hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) ate pieces of a watermelon.

They suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26 and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment.