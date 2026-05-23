Mumbai faces power outage for hours amid hot, humid weather

A technical fault triggered a power outage in Mumbai, exacerbating discomfort for residents already battling a severe hot and humid weather conditions.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A technical fault at a BEST receiving station in Dadar caused a power outage in parts of central Mumbai.

The power disruption affected residents in Dadar, Wadala, and Parsi Colony areas.

The outage occurred amidst hot and humid weather conditions, causing considerable discomfort.

A separate power supply disruption was reported in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gamdevi areas due to a transformer fire.

Electricity supply was disrupted in parts of central Mumbai on Friday night after a technical fault at a BEST receiving station in Dadar, an official said. It caused considerable discomfort to residents already reeling under hot and humid weather conditions.

"The disruption was reported at around 9.25 pm after transformer number 2 and 3 at Kings Way receiving station tripped due to an air trip fault. Power supply was affected in Dadar, Wadala and Parsi Colony areas, leaving several residents without fans and air-conditioners," the official said.

Repair work was underway, he said, adding it was likely to take around four hours to restore supply.

A power supply disruption was also reported in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gamdevi areas in south Mumbai, after a fire broke out in a transformer of a High Voltage Distribution Board, another official said.

"The incident was reported at around 9.25 pm. Repair work is underway and supply is expected to be restored within an hour," the official informed.