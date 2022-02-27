News
Rediff.com  » News » Power outage in parts of Mumbai; local trains affected

Power outage in parts of Mumbai; local trains affected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 27, 2022 12:08 IST
A power outage was reported from some pockets in central and south Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in halting of the local train services on one rail line, officials said.

IMAGE: Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said.

 

Earlier, residents of Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai reported a power outage.There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai, said Nehal Shah, a municipal corporator.

The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined and efforts are on restore the supply, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like the Tata Power.

A spokesperson of the Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
