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Mumbai Police Arrest Man Absconding For 22 Years In Immoral Traffic Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 22:21 IST

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Mumbai Police successfully apprehended Rajendra Shinde, a 49-year-old man who had been absconding for 22 years in a Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act case, after a non-bailable warrant was issued.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police arrested 49-year-old Rajendra Shinde, who had been absconding for 22 years.
  • Shinde was wanted in a Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act case, following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Mazgaon court.
  • He was traced and arrested in Vile Parle, approximately 9 km from Oshiwara where the original offence was registered.
  • Police faced challenges in tracing Shinde due to his relocation after a slum redevelopment and selling his previous residence in 2005.
  • Surveillance and intelligence gathering were crucial in locating and identifying the accused in the Vile Parle area.

A 49-year-old man absconding for the past 22 years in a Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act case was traced and arrested by Mumbai Police from Vile Parle area, just 9 kms away from Oshiwara, where the offence had been registered, after the sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant.

How Police Tracked The Absconder

A Mazgaon court had issued the arrest warrant against the accused, identified as Rajendra Shinde, and directed police to expedite efforts to trace and arrest him, officials said on Wednesday.

 

An official said Shinde had relocated from a slum colony cleared for redevelopment around 2012-13, posing a challenge for police to trace his location.

Police were informed by sources that Shinde sold his room in 2005 and shifted to another location. Acting on the tip-off, a surveillance team gathered intelligence through multiple sources and developed information indicating that the accused was residing in the Vile Parle area, an official said.

Police personnel on Wednesday noticed a suspicious individual in the Vile Parle area. His questioning confirmed his identity.

Police refused to elaborate on a case registered against Shinde, with an official saying that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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