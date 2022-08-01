News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at her home

NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at her home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 01, 2022 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late N T Rama Rao (NTR), Uma Maheswari, allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

IMAGE: Uma Maheswari. Photograph: ANI

She was 57.

Uma Maheswari's daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, a police official said.

 

They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression.

A case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Suicide) was registered, police added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Preventing suicide: How to help a loved one
Preventing suicide: How to help a loved one
More housewives died by suicide in 2020 than farmers
More housewives died by suicide in 2020 than farmers
'Sushant wouldn't commit suicide because he was sad'
'Sushant wouldn't commit suicide because he was sad'
Decide Lt Col Purohit's plea quickly: SC to HC
Decide Lt Col Purohit's plea quickly: SC to HC
PM's brother to protest at Jantar Mantar, here's why
PM's brother to protest at Jantar Mantar, here's why
IELTS-scorer Guj youth fail to speak English in US
IELTS-scorer Guj youth fail to speak English in US
Parliament passes bill to ban funding of WMDs
Parliament passes bill to ban funding of WMDs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

World Suicide Day: Let them know you are there

World Suicide Day: Let them know you are there

Must-read! Deepika's beautiful post about depression

Must-read! Deepika's beautiful post about depression

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances