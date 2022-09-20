Tamil Actor Divya's Suicide Note Found

Photograph: ANI Photo

Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Divya, is believed to have died by suicide in her rented flat in Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on Sunday, September 18.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Divya had played the lead role in the recently released Tamil movie Vaidha as well as in various Tamil movies and serials.

The Koyambedu police received information from her neighbours about her death. The police reached the spot thereafter and sent the body to the Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for the autopsy.

The actor's relatives were informed and her body has been sent to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV," a police officer said.

The police are trying to find out who visted Pauline's residence.

The day before the suicide, it has been established that she arrived at her apartment in an autorickshaw.

The police are trying to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or someone pushed her to commit suicide.

According to the police, a suicide note has been found in which she mentioned that a failed relationship was the main reason behind her death.