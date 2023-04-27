News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai actress, jailed in drug case in UAE, released

Mumbai actress, jailed in drug case in UAE, released

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2023 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Chrisann Pereira, arrested in the United Arab Emirates on charges of drug possession and lodged at a jail in Sharjah, has been released by law enforcement authorities there, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chrisann Pereira acted in Mahesh Bhatt directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chrisann Pereira on Instagram

Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.

Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento which one of the accused had given to her to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

 

After her arrest, the accused -- Ravi Bobhate and Anthony Paul -- allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to rescue her, the official said.

The actor's mother then approached the Mumbai Police who arrested the duo and booked them for cheating.

The Mumbai Police had sent the case-related documents to the authorities concerned who went through the case details following which Chrisann Pereira was released on Wednesday night, he said.

An official communication with the Ministry of External Affairs was underway in this connection, he said.

Pereira is likely to return to Mumbai in a day or two, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Drug crime is the most serious crime India is facing'
'Drug crime is the most serious crime India is facing'
Bollywood drug abuse probe makes advertisers nervous
Bollywood drug abuse probe makes advertisers nervous
When Bollywood fought DRUGS
When Bollywood fought DRUGS
HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence Howrah
HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence Howrah
Is Period Sex Safe?
Is Period Sex Safe?
EPL PIX: Man City crush Arsenal; Chelsea fall at home
EPL PIX: Man City crush Arsenal; Chelsea fall at home
MFs sell PSB stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4
MFs sell PSB stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

An Interview Every Parent MUST Read

An Interview Every Parent MUST Read

Ananya supplied drugs to Aryan: NCB; she denies charge

Ananya supplied drugs to Aryan: NCB; she denies charge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances