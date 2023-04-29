News
Mukhtar Ansari, BSP MP brother convicted in murder case

Mukhtar Ansari, BSP MP brother convicted in murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 29, 2023 17:12 IST
A local court on Saturday sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is being produced in a district court in a money laundering case, in Prayagraj on December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP-MLA Court Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Mukhtar and Rs 1 lakh on Afzal," ADGC Criminal Neeraj Srivastava said.

 

Afzal, the BSP MP from Ghazipur parliamentary constituency, was produced in the court, while his brother Mukhtar participated in the proceedings via video conferencing.

The verdict could lead to Afzal losing his Lok Sabha membership.

According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.

On 22 November 2007, a case was filed under the Gangsters Act against the Ansari brothers at the Muhammadabad Kotwali police station.

On 23 September 2022, prima facie charges were framed against the two.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court reserved its decision which was pronounced Saturday.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Yogi baba won't allow criminals to survive'
'These murders look very suspicious'
Video: Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed
Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens
Manipur: Night curfew after govt building torched
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
