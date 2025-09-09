HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MTech student attacks professor with knife in Andhra Pradesh

September 09, 2025 13:39 IST

An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The student, identified as Vinay, had only 25 per cent attendance as he skipped classes while preparing for competitive examinations, said the official, adding that the incident happened on Monday.

 

"A first-year MTech student of IIIT Nuzvid stabbed a professor from the transport department inside the campus after being denied entry for practical examinations," DSP KVVNV Prasad told PTI.

He said Vinay, who was staying in the campus hostel, carried two knives and attacked Professor Raju with one of them.

The injured professor was shifted to a hospital while Vinay was taken into custody, the police official said.

The student was later arrested and remanded, the DSP added.

