Home  » News » Bus conductor stabbed for asking man to move from door in B'luru

Bus conductor stabbed for asking man to move from door in B'luru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 19:17 IST
A 23-year-old passenger, who recently lost his job and failed to get employment thereafter, stabbed a Bengaluru bus conductor after he was asked to move away from the door of the vehicle for safety reasons, police said on Wednesday.

Image is used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The video of the incident which happened in Whitefield on Tuesday evening went viral on social media platforms.

The accused, Harsha Sinha, a native of Jharkhand, was recently fired by the business process outsourcing firm where he was employed, they said.

He was allegedly frustrated as he was unemployed since the last about three weeks.

According to police, the incident occurred near ITPL bus stop when the 45-year-old conductor of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, Yogesh asked Sinha to move away from the footboard for safety as he was interrupting boarding and de-boarding of passengers.

 

This led to a verbal duel between the duo and Sinha allegedly pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed the conductor.

The accused then allegedly tried to threaten other passengers forcing them to vacate the bus. The bus driver, Siddalingaswamy locked the door and jumped out, leaving Sinha inside.

Later, Sinha allegedly took a hammer and started vandalising the bus.

In the purported video of the incident, passengers can be seen running out of the bus in fear after being threatened by Sinha, who also broke window glasses of the vehicle.

"The bus conductor was admitted to a hospital. He sustained two-three stab injuries but is stated to be out of danger now. The accused passenger has been arrested in the attempt to murder case registered against him," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he did not do it intentionally and that he was frustrated since he was fired from job some 20 days ago, he said.

In a statement, BMTC said the conductor Yogesh, while performing his duties, instructed Sinha, to move away from the bus's middle doors for safety reasons. The passenger, however, reacted violently and attacked the conductor, stabbing him in a sudden outburst.

"Following the attack, Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus's windows and other property," it stated.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
