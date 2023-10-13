News
On Hamas' 'Global Day of Rage', teacher stabbed to death in France

On Hamas' 'Global Day of Rage', teacher stabbed to death in France

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 13, 2023 20:47 IST
A school teacher was killed and two students were left injured after a stabbing incident in northern France, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and officials arrive at the site after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack at the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras, northern France, on October 13, 2023. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

The incident happened at a high school in Arras, France and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The Washington Post reported citing witnesses that the attacker shouted 'Allahu akbar' (God is greatest) during the attack.

 

Notably, the terror group Hamas had declared this Friday as the 'Global Day of Rage'.

This comes as Israel and Hamas are engaged in an intense battle after the latter launched a surprise attack on the former on October 7, launching a barrage of rockets into Israel, leading it to an even stronger counter-offensive.

Reacting over the incident, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the stabbing happened in Arras, a city in northern France.

'A police operation took place at the Gambetta High School in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police,' he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After the incident, President Emmanuel Macron was en route to the school and France's anti-terrorism prosecution office said it was opening an investigation, The Washington Post reported.

The attacker was allegedly a man of Chechen origin and was known to the security services for his involvement with radical Islam, The Washington Post reported citing Europe 1, a radio station.

It further reported citing French media reports that the attacker was a former student at the school.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
