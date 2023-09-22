Mr Trudeau, Here Are India's 6 Most Wanted In Canada

The National Investigation Agency has posted a list of gangsters and terrorists based in Canada.

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the International Media Centre in New Delhi, September 10, 2023, after addressing a press conference. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada hit an all-time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian security agencies of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terror accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

The Indian government has categorically denied any hand in the killing, but Canada expelled a Research and Analysis Wing agent posted at the India embassy in Ottawa.

The Indian government promptly retaliated by expelling a Canadian Security Intelligence Service spook posted at the Canadian embassy in New Delhi.

Subsequently, India' National Investigation Agency issued a list of 43 gangsters and terrorists (external link) including 10 unknown persons, believed to be Khalistanis, who had attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco in March 2023.

Some are based in Canada (external link) and involved in terror activity against India.

Goldy Brar

Based in Canada

Crime: Brar is a prime accused in the May 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Brar also planned to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan for hurting the sentiments of Bishnois for allegedly killing a black buck -- an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community -- in 1998.

Anmol Bishnoi

Based in Canada, but last seen in the United States

Crime: Anmol is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He fled from India using a fake passport and was last seen in California.

Arshdeep Singh Gill

Based in Canada

Crime: In January 2023, Gill was designated a terrorist over his association with Khalistani outfits.

He is accused of murder, extortion, targeted killings and terror activities in India.

He was a close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed on the grounds of the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, in June.

Lakhbir Singh

Based in Canada

Crime: A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Lakhbir Singh 'Landa' was involved in terror activities and fled to Canada in 2017.

He was a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who reportedly died due to a drug overdose last year.

Gurpinder Singh

Based in Canada

Crime: Gurpinder alias Baba Dalla started off as a small time gangster before he got radicalised.

He is believed to be involved in targeted killings.

The Indian government has issued a red corner notice against Gurpinder.

Sukhdool Singh

Based in Canada

Crime: Like Gurpinder, he started out as a small time gangster and was involved in criminal activities before becoming radicalised.

He was murdered in the Canadian city of Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.