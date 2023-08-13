News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khalistani extremists vandalise yet another Hindu temple in Canada

Khalistani extremists vandalise yet another Hindu temple in Canada

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 13, 2023 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.

“#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists – bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community,” Australia Today said on Twitter.

 

The posters shared by Australia Today, read “Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination”.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists.

Several incidents were also recorded this year itself.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario.

Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Canada
Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Canada
Khalistani terrorist shot dead near gurdwara in Canada
Khalistani terrorist shot dead near gurdwara in Canada
Khalistan threat: India summons Canada envoy
Khalistan threat: India summons Canada envoy
Now... Players will see RED in cricket!
Now... Players will see RED in cricket!
Delimitation: Protests in Assam, AGP's MLA quits party
Delimitation: Protests in Assam, AGP's MLA quits party
'This is just the start' for young star Jaiswal
'This is just the start' for young star Jaiswal
'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!
'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ram temple in Canada defaced with Khalistan slogans

Ram temple in Canada defaced with Khalistan slogans

Temple vandalised in Canada, hate attack says police

Temple vandalised in Canada, hate attack says police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances