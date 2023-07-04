India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani threat to officials

India has summoned Canadian high commissioner in New Delhi over propaganda material, including posters, containing threats to Indian diplomats being circulated in Canada and has served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government.

IMAGE: A Canadian flag. Photograph: Lars Hagberg/Reuters

According to sources, India on Monday raised concerns over threats to its diplomats in posters being circulated in Canada with information on a pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8.

The posters contained threats to the Indian ambassador to Canada and the consulate general in Toronto.

The posters purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists have named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava accusing them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar aka Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that her country is in close contact with Indian officials in light of some 'unacceptable' posters that have appeared in Canada, regarding a protest planned for July 8, which bears the names and photos of some top Indian diplomats.

In her statement shared on Twitter, Melanie Joly stated, 'Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable. We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community or Canada.'

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Delhi, said that India has requested partner countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to Khalistanis as these radical extremist ideologies are not good for their relationship.

When asked about reports of posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, Jaishankar said, "We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia, US that they should not give space to these Khalistanis. These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties. Will raise the issue of these posters."

Earlier this month, a tableau parade was organised in Ontario celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi.

In March this year, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

Khalistan supporters in March, protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.